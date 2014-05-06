© ermess dreamstime.com

Quectel appoints Avnet Memec to drive M2M sales in Europe

Avnet Memec, an Avnet company, has been appointed as European distributor for Quectel. Quectel is expanding its sales channel network in Europe to drive growth of its M2M and Internet of Things business in the region.

Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel said, “At Quectel we believe there is a huge growth potential in the M2M module market throughout Europe and Avnet Memec has demonstrated that it can make a significant contribution to driving that growth.”



He continued, “The whole team at Avnet Memec has shown they have a real understanding of the wireless modules market, particularly in M2M applications. Their strong relationships with European customers together with their impressive applications engineering support will enable us to increase market share and ensure our goals are achieved.”



Steve Haynes, president of Avnet Memec EMEA, responded, “Quectel is a pioneer in the wireless module industry and their state-of-the-art technology meets both current and future industry demands. This appointment gives us an outstanding portfolio of wireless technologies and enables us to support sophisticated wireless design including advancing M2M and Internet of Things applications.”



He added, “In addition to our usual first rate design support, our European partnership with Quectel brings the ability to offer comprehensive additional support to developers at all stages of the design process. These include, review and optimization of PCB/RF layout design, in-depth support on testing and analysis of the end-product to ensure on-time market entry for our customers.”