CISSOID and NWK signs distribution agreement

CISSOID has signed an extensive distribution agreement in China with Shanghai NWK Electronic Technology.

Tony Denayer, CISSOID’s CEO explained: “Industrial and transport applications are a growing market and China is extremely active on the innovation front. In power applications such as next generation electric vehicles, or in multi 100kW’s converters for train or aviation, NWK and CISSOID offer today’s most advanced solutions combining high power density, best-in-class lifetime and extreme temperature operations. We were impressed with NWK’s knowledge of their market and their technological expertise, and this partnership will create exciting business opportunities.”



Mr. Wenqing Zhong, General Manager at NWK said: “We were impressed with CISSOID’s advanced technologies and expertise in high temperature semiconductor solutions. With this new agreement, we look forward to creating a bright future and contributing to Chinese industrial progress and evolution”.