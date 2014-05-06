© richard-thomas-dreamstime.com

Johnson Controls partners up with UW-Madison

A new laboratory at the Wisconsin Energy Institute on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus will strengthen Johnson Controls' capabilities as the company researches and develops next-generation technology.

"This partnership will help advance the energy storage industry by expanding the reach of our university research partnerships," said Christian Rosenkranz, vice president of advanced products for Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "With the help of the UW-Madison, Johnson Controls will test cutting-edge energy storage concepts while training a new generation of engineers."



This includes, battery testing technology, which will allow students, faculty and engineers to study and optimize energy storage systems. The research will enable manufacturers to build systems that utilize battery power more efficiently.



"We deeply appreciate Johnson Controls' generosity in making this suite of battery test equipment available to faculty, students, and other researchers at UW-Madison," said Mike Corradini, director of the Wisconsin Energy Institute. "The availability of this valuable new resource represents a significant milestone in our pursuit of integrated clean energy systems and cutting-edge storage technology at the university."



The lab, called the Johnson Controls Advanced Systems Test Lab, will support research focused on vehicular and stationary energy. The project will team industry scientists with UW professors, graduate students and undergraduate students.



The UW-Madison partnership complements Johnson Controls' existing partnership with UW-Milwaukee. At UW-Milwaukee, Johnson Controls scientists are working with university research staff and students to develop new energy storage materials. The tests conducted at UW-Madison could come as part of the engineering development phase or final product testing phase. The lab will be equipped to test batteries both inside and outside of a vehicle.