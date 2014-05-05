© creasencesro-dreamstime.com

Photo Stencil adds manufacturing plant

Photo Stencil has expanded with the addition of a manufacturing plant in Golden, CO.

The new 35,200 sq. ft. facility has three cleanrooms: a 10,000 sq. ft. Class 10,000 cleanroom, a 4500 sq. ft. Class 1,000 cleanroom, and a small Class 100 cleanroom.



The plant will be used to manufacture the electroform and more complex stencils that are needed for the small components and shrinking spaces found in advanced semiconductor packaging and challenging SMT applications. Laser and chemetch step stencils, blades, and screens will continue to be manufactured in the Colorado Springs, CO facility.



"We are very excited to have Photo Stencil expanding into our county. We look forward to having another global technology leader in our community," said Jefferson County Commissioner Don Rosier.



“This makes us the cleanest stencil manufacturer anywhere,” said Rachel Miller-Short, global VP of sales, Photo Stencil. “The continued move to shrinking components -- reaching 30 microns and below -- and package-on-package applications challenge the solutions side of our business. Applications like these require a fully clean environment coupled with the latest technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and engineering teams. Photo Stencil focuses on these requirements and on meeting the needs of our customers today and beyond. This new facility will ensure our abilities to continue doing so, successfully.”



Full-scale manufacturing is expected to begin Q1 2015.