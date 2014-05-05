© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Simplo Technology to ramp up component capacity

Taiwan based, battery manufacturer, Simplo Technology, is planning to expand its production capacity at its Changshu component facility in eastern China.

The expansion can be credited to the sequential growth in battery packs used in tablets, smartphones, notebooks and electric bikes. The expansion of the company's Changshu facility is planned for the end of 2014, according DigiTimes, citing chairman Raymond Sung at the company's investors conference.