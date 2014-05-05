© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Fingerprint Cards receives ramp order

In December 2013, Fingerprint Cards (FPC) announced the first design win (DW) for its new mobile touch sensor FPC1020 with an OEM for a flagship model with a targeted launch date in the summer of 2014.

On April 14, FPC announced an initial pre-ramp purchase order worth SEK 4 million for the FPC 1020, for delivery in May 2014. Now, FPC has received the first ramp order of SEK 18 million for the production ramp in May-June 2014. During 2014, FPC expects to ship +3 million units for this first flagship device alone.



Johan Carlström, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: "FPC is the leading global supplier of capacitive touch fingerprint sensors and the leading global supplier of fingerprint sensors in mobile phones and tablets. By combining these strengths, FPC has developed the most attractive mobile touch fingerprint sensor on the planet. It is with great pride that we announce a follow-up order for the ramp so soon after the first purchase order for the FPC 1020 related to a smartphone and with a Global Tier 1 player, on track for a timely launch. FPC's superior fingerprint technology, image quality and low power consumption have distanced FPC from any competition for touch sensors in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets."



1 SEK = 0.11071 EUR (oanda.com 2014-05-05)