Executive changes at Teledyne

Rex Geveden, current Executive Vice President of Teledyne, will also assume direct responsibility and oversight of Teledyne DALSA, and will relocate to Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Geveden has been an Executive Vice President of Teledyne since July 1, 2013, having responsibility for the Digital Imaging and Engineered Systems segments. Geveden joined Teledyne in 2007, following a 24-year career in space, defense, and energy industries, most recently having held the position of Associate Administrator at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, where he functioned as the agency’s Chief Operating Officer. Geveden remains an Executive Vice President of Teledyne, responsible for the Digital Imaging and Engineered Systems segments. Brian Doody, current Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne DALSA, voluntarily resigned his position to pursue other interests.



Janice L. (Jan) Hess, current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Teledyne’s Engineered Systems segment, will become President of the Engineered Systems segment, and its division Teledyne Brown Engineering, Hess joined Teledyne Brown in 2000, serving as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Teledyne, Hess served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance and Administration at Intergraph Computer Systems in Huntsville, Alabama.



“I congratulate Rex and Jan. They have each demonstrated strong leadership, and I am pleased to provide them additional responsibility,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. “Positioned at Teledyne DALSA, our largest Digital Imaging business, Rex will direct Teledyne’s imaging efforts spanning visible light, infrared and x-ray technologies among commercial machine vision, medical and government and space markets. Finally, I sincerely want to thank Brian Doody. Brian, who joined DALSA Corporation as its fifth employee in 1985, was instrumental in the growth of the company and its successful integration with Teledyne following our acquisition in 2011.”