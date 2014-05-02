© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Nanolab invests in new failure analysis tools

Nanolab Technologies, a Silicon Valley-based analytical services lab, has purchased and installed new nanoprobing and thermography-based electrical fault isolation tools to boost its failure analysis capabilities.

Electrical testing by physically probing device structures has grown more challenging with increasing circuit density and complexity. Individual transistor level probing has become progressively more important to identify the physical defect responsible for the electrical fault. With the DCG Systems sProber nanoprobing solution attached to a dual beam FIB, each transistor can be electrically characterized. The device can then be precisely cut at the nearest junction for evaluation of the underlying defect.



The new ELITE system from DCG uses real-time lock-in thermography for through-package electrical fault isolation. Accommodating packaged parts, bare die or wafers, the ELITE system locates faults non-destructively with sub-micron lateral accuracy, while precise measurements of signal delay allow determination of the depth of the fault.



Nanolab has, due to increased demand, moved to a continuous business model of operations and a seven-day workweek.



"Our customers want quick answers to their analytical questions," commented John Traub, President and CEO, "and the seven-day workweek has been almost a necessity to keep pace with the push of technology. The new failure analysis tools not only bolster that segment of our lab, but also help us quickly find the root cause of many of these questions."