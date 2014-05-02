© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com

Powertech Technology to acquire Nepes in Singapore

Powertec Technology (PTI) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Nepes Corp to acquire Nepes Pte Ltd (NPL) in Singapore.

With the acquisition of NPL's operationally ready, high volume 300mm electroplated wafer bumping and wafer level packaging manufacturing operations, PTI will establish its capabilities for electroplated wafer bumping and turnkey wafer level "chip scale" packaging in Singapore



Its strategic location in Singapore has enhanced the interaction with semiconductor companies located in this region. With NPL's turnkey solution and it strategic location, this acquisition will elevate PTI into a new stage of growth.



As part of PTI's continuing expansion, this new acquisition of NPL will improve the company's business growth to its existing customers by integrating the resources and asset from NPL.



"Through this acquisition, PTI will instantly expand its capacities in Singapore with experienced team to support our customers in this region" said Mr. DK Tsai, CEO of PTI.



"Nepes Corp. welcomes this acquisition and will maintain the corporation relationship with PTI in the future and with the support of PTI, NPL can continue to concentrate on production enhancement to stay competitive in rapidly changing semi-conducting industry," commented by Mr. BK Lee, CEO of Nepes Corp.