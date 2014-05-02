© ermess dreamstime.com

New European distribution manager at Omron

Omron Electronic Components Business – Europe has appointed Thomas Suhling as European Distribution Manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Leon Mordang, COO of OCB-EU, said, “Thomas Suhling has an excellent track record in strategic business development within Omron. Our distribution partners are a central part of our European business. In his new role, Thomas will focus on maintaining and strengthening our excellent relationships with these partners, and evolving our distribution strategy as the market develops and grows.”



Thomas Suhling added, “Distributors handle a significant share of our business in Europe. To grow our business overall, we will need to expand our distribution business. I am excited about the opportunity to work with our distribution partners to achieve this growth.”



Previously, Thomas Suhling was Key Account Manager, Automotive at OCB-EU. He joined OCB-EU nine years ago, initially as a European Product Manager for Automotive Components. Thomas Suhling has experience in sales and marketing at companies such as Microsoft, NavTech, and Panasonic.