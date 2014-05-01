© kornwa dreamstime.com

Power Supply firm invests in North Devon

TDK-Lambda UK is continuing to invest heavily in its North Devon Manufacturing and R&D facility.

The decision to invest further is fuelled by TDK-Lambda’s future plans for product development and "demonstrates its confidence in UK manufacturing", a press release states.



“Purchasing the freehold of our Kingsley Avenue facility in Ilfracombe puts TDK-Lambda in a great position to continue working towards our long-term plans and goals,” says Phil Scotcher, General Manager at TDK-Lambda UK. “Also we have significantly expanded our R&D department floor space by 41%, and are recruiting additional engineers into the TDK-Lambda design team, to enable us to accelerate new product developments.”



“These investments clearly demonstrate our confidence in both UK manufacturing and R&D,” adds Scotcher.