© michal mrozek dreamstime.com Business | May 01, 2014
X-REL signs several distribution agreements
X-REL Semiconductor - a manufacturer of High-Reliability / High-Temperature Integrated Circuits operating from -60°C to +230°C - signed distribution agreement with UK-based CHARCROFT Electronics.
X-REL Semiconductor also announces the signing of a distribution agreement with IC QUEST, a high-reliability electronic components supplier, located in Vyborg Russia, and dedicated to military, aerospace, and high-temperature industrial applications.
“Charcroft and IC Quest are valuable partners in the UK and RUSSIAN territories. Their fields of expertise in harsh environment will give X-REL a wider presence in the High Temperature Markets,” said Lydie Ferreira, marketing and partnerships manager at X-REL.
"Charcroft has maintained a consistent focus on supporting customers designing products for use in harsh and demanding environments and the addition of X-REL’s portfolio of ICs and discretes will provide customers with a wider selection of rugged components for power management, signal conditioning, and timing," said Ian Ford, CHARCROFT purchasing manager.
"As a supplier of hi-tech equipment for the oil and gas market sector, the QUEST company’s aim is to provide its partners with the electronic components ensuring maximum reliability, quality and efficiency meeting the highest level of the market's standards and requirements. Cooperation with X-REL will allow us to offer new line of state-of-the-art high temperature components to the Russian oil and gas equipment designers. And we are already seeing the interest shown by our partners to new X-REL products”." said Oleg Martaller the commercial director of QUEST.
