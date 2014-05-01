© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

API receivesorder for electronic warfare application

API Technologies announced the receipt of a new USD 1.6 million award to provide microwave filters and switched filters to a defense company.

These high reliability filters will be used in a major airborne electronic warfare (EW) platform. “Our customers in the electronic warfare arena demand products that address a broad set of technical requirements with unparalleled performance and reliability,” said Bel Lazar, president and chief executive officer, API Technologies. “As a supplier to both emerging and existing EW platforms, our products are helping save the lives of warfighters from our armed forces and allies around the world every day.”