STMicro appoints Jean-Marc Chery as COO

STMicroelectronics has appointed Jean-Marc Chery as COO. Chery currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Embedded Processing Solutions (EPS). He will continue to report to Carlo Bozotti, ST’s President and CEO.

In this new role, Chery will continue to hold overall responsibility for EPS as well as for central manufacturing operations at ST, which include Packaging and Test Manufacturing. He will also continue in his role of Vice Chairman of ST’s Corporate Strategic Committee.



“Jean-Marc has done an outstanding job serving ST over the past years and is uniquely qualified for this leadership opportunity” said Carlo Bozotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, STMicroelectronics. “Both ST and our customers will benefit from his vision, expertise and relentless drive to lead the EPS teams to reach their ambitious business goals”.



Chery began his career in the Quality organization of Matra, the French engineering group. In 1986, he joined Thomson Semiconducteurs, which subsequently became ST, and held various management positions in product planning. In 2005, Chery led the company-wide 6-inch wafer-production restructuring program before taking charge of ST’s Front-End Manufacturing operations in Asia Pacific. In 2008, he was promoted Chief Technology Officer and assumed additional responsibilities for Manufacturing and Quality (2011) and the Digital Product Sector (2012).



Chery chairs the Board of STS, ST’s manufacturing joint venture in China, and holds board memberships at the European microelectronics R&D programs CATRENE and AENEAS.