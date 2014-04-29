© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Ioxus opens new ultracapacitor manufacturing facility

Ioxus, a manufacturer of ultracapacitor technology for use in transportation, industrial and energy applications, has opened of its second manufacturing facility in Oneonta, New York.

The 22'000 sq. ft. plant, located less than a mile from Ioxus’ headquarters, will create increased capacity for both electrode manufacturing and module assembly to meet increasing demand.



“Opening our second plant in Oneonta is the culmination of a busy four months for the company. So far in 2014 we announced FlexGen Power and The Long Island Rail Road as new customers, launched the iMOD X-Series and received USD 21 million in series C funding,” said Mark McGough, CEO, Ioxus. “Customers love our products, and that is why we are seeing Ioxus ultracaps designed into a broad array of products including buses, trains, cars, heavy machinery, solar panels and other industrial equipment. The expansion of our manufacturing facilities allows us to meet the supply requirements of major new customers in these applications. Worldwide, Ioxus now utilizes over 100'000 square feet of manufacturing capability in four locations.”



Ioxus’ new site will add more than 30 new jobs in the Oneonta community, increasing the number of US employees to 150.