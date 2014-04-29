© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

TDK-Lambda UK achieves medical certification

TDK Corporation is pleased to announced that TDK-Lambda UK, headquartered in Ilfracombe, North Devon, has achieved ISO 13485 certification for its Quality Management System.

ISO 13485:2003 and EN ISO 13485:2012 certification has been awarded to TDK-Lambda UK for its quality management system for the design, manufacture, procurement, sales, distribution, product support and service of switch mode power supplies for medical applications.



“ISO 13485 demonstrates our commitment to the medical market and operational and production excellence,” says Gerry French, EQHP Project Manager, TDK-Lambda UK. “ISO 13485 certification is recognition for the highest level of traceability and quality control throughout the product development lifecycle and the product’s lifetime with our customers.”