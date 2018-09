Project Tango Teardown

© iFixit

Hey, great news! We didn't have to steal a Project Tango unit from a developer, or have someone "accidentally leave it" in a bar.

Teardown highlights:

Snapdragon 800 quad core (up to 2.3 GHz per core) CPU with 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable by microSD

5" LCD screen

9-axis accelerometer/gyroscope/compass

And of course, the depth-sensing array: an infrared projector, 4 MP rear-facing RGB/IR camera and 180º field of view fisheye rear-facing camera

What makes the Tango dance?

Qualcomm 8974 (Snapdragon 800) processor

Elpida FA164A1PB 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

SanDisk SDIN7DP4-64G 64 GB iNAND flash memory

Two Movidius Myriad 1 computer vision co-processors

Two AMIC A25L016 16 Mbit low voltage serial flash memory ICs

InvenSense MPU-9150 9-axis gyroscope/accelerometer/compass

Winbond W25Q16CV 16 Mbit SPI flash