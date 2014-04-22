ISO 14001 certification underscores Digi-Key’s green initiatives

© firebrandphotography-dreamstime.com

The company has put into place a series of green initiatives including ISO 14001:2004 certification, environmentally friendly packaging, company-wide policies and best practices around reducing energy, waste, and paper usage, as well as increased recycling awareness.“Being a distributor of components and not a manufacturer is a relatively ‘clean’ business,” said Teri Ivaniszyn, Vice President, Operational Excellence. “However, we are still committed to doing our part to make sure our practices and operations keep our community clean and beautiful.”ISO 14001:2004 addresses various aspects of environmental management. It provides practical tools for companies and organizations looking to identify and control their environmental impact and constantly improve their environmental performance. Digi-Key started the new ISO process in August of 2012, passed a mandatory audit in March and received the official ISO 14001:2004 certificate last week.In addition to achieving the new ISO 14001:2004 certification, some of Digi-Key’s other green initiatives include:“Digi-Key’s employees and environmental team put in a lot of effort and have been a real asset in receiving the ISO certification and reducing waste,” noted Ivaniszyn. “In a rural area surrounded by clean air, trees, lakes and farmlands, having a small carbon footprint helps us focus on our important initiatives.”