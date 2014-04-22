© firebrandphotography-dreamstime.com Components | April 22, 2014
ISO 14001 certification underscores Digi-Key’s green initiatives
Distributor Digi-Key Corporation, has put into place a series of green initiatives as part of its efforts around sustainability and environmental management.
The company has put into place a series of green initiatives including ISO 14001:2004 certification, environmentally friendly packaging, company-wide policies and best practices around reducing energy, waste, and paper usage, as well as increased recycling awareness.
“Being a distributor of components and not a manufacturer is a relatively ‘clean’ business,” said Teri Ivaniszyn, Vice President, Operational Excellence. “However, we are still committed to doing our part to make sure our practices and operations keep our community clean and beautiful.”
ISO 14001:2004 addresses various aspects of environmental management. It provides practical tools for companies and organizations looking to identify and control their environmental impact and constantly improve their environmental performance. Digi-Key started the new ISO process in August of 2012, passed a mandatory audit in March and received the official ISO 14001:2004 certificate last week.
In addition to achieving the new ISO 14001:2004 certification, some of Digi-Key’s other green initiatives include:
“Digi-Key’s employees and environmental team put in a lot of effort and have been a real asset in receiving the ISO certification and reducing waste,” noted Ivaniszyn. “In a rural area surrounded by clean air, trees, lakes and farmlands, having a small carbon footprint helps us focus on our important initiatives.”
- Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) compliant
- Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) compliant
- Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) certified by downsizing shipping package sizes
- Using Geami recycled packaging protection material
- Encouraging employee recycling of plastic and aluminum
- Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation (RBRC) member – committed to giving customers more information on recycling their Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd), Nickel Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), and Small Sealed Lead rechargeable batteries
- Emissions code standard compliance to properly manage energy and power usage
