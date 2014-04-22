© Harwin

Harwin invests £500k in equipment

Harwin has taken delivery of equipment worth GBP 500'000 at its Portsmouth manufacturing headquarters, facilitating further production efficiencies and enabling the company to remain competitive.

The new investment with automatic stamping press maker, Bruderer, sees Harwin achieve the integration of a planetary gearbox into the shaft of the main stamping press motor. This means that Harwin can use the same equipment for development and production, identifying any issues at the lowest stroke rate before flicking a switch to move to full production rates.



Commented Damon de Laszlo, Harwin’s Chairman: “Unlike other companies that have moved production offshore, we still believe that it is beneficial to keep all aspects of our manufacturing at our Portsmouth headquarters. By understanding the manufacturing processes we can rapidly develop new products, ensure quality and keep leadtimes short. We are delighted to be pioneering this new approach with Bruderer, strengthening our 30 year relationship with the company, and we will continue to invest in our world class facility.”