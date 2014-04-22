© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Business | April 22, 2014
Renesas expands with a subsidiary in India
Renesas has opened up Renesas Electronics India – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Singapore – located in Bangalore India.
Since 2010, Renesas has been carrying out its business promotion activities and providing technical product support to its customers in India via its branch offices in Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. As part of its expansion plan, Renesas is converting its India branch offices to a full subsidiary.
By providing local support via the new company, and with a focus on industrial and automotive applications, Renesas aims to increase its microcontroller (MCU) share in India and expand its solution offerings with a lineup of kit solutions and reference boards to speed customer time to market.
“By opening a full-fledged subsidiary in India, we will be able to provide better and broader support to the growing customer base in India,” said Manabu Kawashima, Senior Vice President of Renesas Electronics Corporation. “India is one of the most important markets for Renesas and strengthening our presence here is part of our growth strategy. We aim to expand our global sales by providing the best solution offerings and technical product support, as well as a regional systems solution development expertise to the Indian market.”
“Renesas understands the unique needs of emerging markets,” added Hideyuki Shimada, Managing Director of Renesas Electronics Singapore. “In order to expand Renesas’ footprint in markets like India, Renesas India will engage with the Renesas headquarters in Japan to develop new products and solutions dedicated for emerging countries including India. Our goal is to become the most trusted semiconductor solution provider in India.”
Renesas India plans to expand its application engineering team to develop and market “India-centric” solutions. The engineering team will first focus on two-wheeler automotive solutions. Moving forward, Renesas India intends to expand its operations to other cities in India and extend its solution offerings to industrial and consumer applications.
