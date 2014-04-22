© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Samsung and Globalfoundries forge strategic collaboration

Samsung and Globalfoundries has entered into a new strategic collaboration to deliver global capacity for 14 nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology.

The new collaboration will leverage the companies’ semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, with volume production at Samsung’s fabs in Hwaseong, Korea and Austin, Texas, as well as Globalfoundries’ fab in Saratoga, New York.



Developed by Samsung and licensed to Globalfoundries, the 14nm FinFET process is based on a technology platform that has already gained traction.



“Today’s announcement is further proof of the importance of collaboration to enable continued innovation in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha. “With this industry-first alignment of 14nm FinFET production capabilities, we can offer greater choice and flexibility to the world’s leading fabless semiconductor companies, while helping the fabless industry to maintain its leadership in the mobile device market.”