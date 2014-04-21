© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Co-operation for more than twenty years

setron has just been appointed as authorized distribution partner for Linear Technology in Austria.

setron, the Brunswick-based distributor for electronic components and Linear Technology have extended their long-standing franchise agreement for the distribution of components by the American manufacturer, now also incorporating Austria.



„Thanks to combining Linear Technology‘s market leadership in the field of analog high-performance products with our long-lasting and proven know-how, now also design engineers in Austria can obtain Linear Technology‘s products from a single authorized source”, says Sven Streiff, Managing Director at setron GmbH.



Josef Lechner, Managing Director Linear Technology Europe emphasizes: „Opting for setron, we can rely on a dependable partner, ultimately expanding our business In Germany, since setron has an excellent reputation as a distributor that has proven their profound technological know-how in the field of analog technology for years. We are looking forward to supporting the important Austrian market together with their competent/versed sales- and application teams.“