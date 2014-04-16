© otto-ballon-mierny-dreamstime.com

Hexatronic acquires cable operations from Ericsson

Hexatronic intends to carry on the copper cable operations at the cable plant in Hudiksvall. The company has signed an agreement with Ericsson to acquire the remaining copper cable machinery and storage facilities.

The unit has, in accordance with the parties' original acquisition agreement, continued to produce copper cabling products on behalf of Ericsson during a transition period with the intention to end production in 2014. However, Hexatronic now intends to continue running the copper cable production and 15 people have been offered continued employment at Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems.



Hexatronic will run its copper cable operations as an independent business unit within Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems.