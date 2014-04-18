© iFixit Teardowns | April 18, 2014
Samsung Galaxy S5 Teardown
It's Christmas in April at iFixit, and Samsu Claus just came to town with another tasty morsel—the Samsung Galaxy S5!
Following yesterday's super-fixable Gear 2 smartwatch, the S5 is a bit of a disappointment. Samsung made things harder to fix. The S III and S4 featured internal components on the back of a large display assembly. The S5, however, sandwiches the components in their own difficult-to-access compartment between the display and the battery. As a result, the S5 received a fitting 5 out of 10 repairability score—a full three points less than last year’s model, and the lowest we’ve ever scored a Samsung smartphone.
The phone includes a 3.85 V, 10.78 Wh battery. Samsung touted a better battery-saving mode, but failed to specify the life of this guy in its advertising—listing the battery spec as 2800 mAh. That is a slight upgrade from the S4's 3.8 V and 2600 mAh (9.88 Wh) battery.
The S5 has a little door marked "R1" on the back of the phone that opens to disconnect a sole cable. We found out later in the teardown that disconnecting that very home button cable from the start would have made the display removal much easier. Neato!
Present and accounted for is the expected fingerprint scanner tech. The control chip is labeled 1200P E43F2.
Teardown highlights:
Some galaxies have stars. This one has chips:
- Elpida FA164A2PM - The same 2 GB RAM package we found in the HTC One (M8), and different from the 2 GB Samsung chip found in Chipworks' analysis. The quad-core 2.5 GHz CPU likely lurks in the shadows within.
- Samsung KLMAG2GEAC-B0 16 GB on-board memory
- Avago ACPM-7617 multi-mode, multi-band RF front end
- Murata KM4220004 (likely Wi-Fi module)
- Maxim Integrated MAX77804K (System PSoC) and MAX77826
- SWEP GRG28 antenna switch module (thanks Chipworks)
- Qualcomm WTR1625L RF transceiver (another encore from the HTC One M8) and...
- Qualcomm WFR1620 receive-only companion chip
- Qualcomm PMC8974
- Lattice LP1KSD 84071R25
- Invensense MP65M gyroscope/accelerometer
- Qualcomm WCD9320 audio codec
- SIMG 8240B0 mobile HD-link transmitter and NXP 47803 NFC controller
