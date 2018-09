© iFixit

It's Christmas in April at iFixit, and Samsu Claus just came to town with another tasty morsel—the Samsung Galaxy S5!

Teardown highlights:

Some galaxies have stars. This one has chips:

Elpida FA164A2PM - The same 2 GB RAM package we found in the HTC One (M8), and different from the 2 GB Samsung chip found in Chipworks' analysis. The quad-core 2.5 GHz CPU likely lurks in the shadows within.

Samsung KLMAG2GEAC-B0 16 GB on-board memory

Avago ACPM-7617 multi-mode, multi-band RF front end

Murata KM4220004 (likely Wi-Fi module)

Maxim Integrated MAX77804K (System PSoC) and MAX77826

SWEP GRG28 antenna switch module (thanks Chipworks)

Qualcomm WTR1625L RF transceiver (another encore from the HTC One M8) and...

Qualcomm WFR1620 receive-only companion chip

Qualcomm PMC8974

Lattice LP1KSD 84071R25

Invensense MP65M gyroscope/accelerometer

Qualcomm WCD9320 audio codec

SIMG 8240B0 mobile HD-link transmitter and NXP 47803 NFC controller