Intel saw both ups and downs during first quarter

During Intel's first quarter, the company saw solid growth in the data center group, signs of improvement in the PC business. However, net income decreased 5% year-over-year to USD 1.9 billion.

In USD Q1 2014 Q4 2013 Change Revenue 12.8 billion 13.8 billion down 8% Gross Margin 59.7% 62.0% down 2.3 pts. R&D and MG&A 4.9 billion 4.8 billion up 1% Operating Income 2.5 billion 3.5 billion down 29% Net Income 1.9 billion 2.6 billion down 26%

Q1 Key Business Unit Trends

Intel Corporation reported its first-quarter revenue of USD 12.8 billion, operating income of USD 2.5 billion, net income of USD 1.9 billion. The company generated approximately USD 3.5 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of USD 1.1 billion, and used USD 545 million to repurchase 22 million shares of stock.“In the first quarter we saw solid growth in the data center, signs of improvement in the PC business, and we shipped 5 million tablet processors, making strong progress on our goal of 40 million tablets for 2014,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. “Additionally, we demonstrated our further commitment to grow in the enterprise with a strategic technology and business collaboration with Cloudera, we introduced our second-generation LTE platform with CAT6 and other advanced features, and we shipped our first Quark products for the Internet of Things.”PC Client Group revenue of USD 7.9 billion, down 8 percent sequentially and down 1 percent year-over-year.Data Center Group revenue of USD 3.1 billion, down 5 percent sequentially and up 11 percent year-over-year.Internet of Things Group revenue of USD 482 million, down 10 percent sequentially and up 32 percent year-over-year.Mobile and Communications Group revenue of USD 156 million, down 52 percent sequentially and down 61 percent year-over-year.Software and services operating segments revenue of USD 553 million, down 6 percent sequentially and up 6 percent year-over-year.