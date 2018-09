Samsung Gear Fit Teardown

© iFixit

Rounding out the Samsung-o-Rama, today we focus on taking apart the Gear Fit. This little gus has quite the unique construction, given its general shape.

Teardown highlights:

Motherboard highlights:

STMicroelectronics STM32F439ZIY6S 180 MHz, 32 bit ARM Cortex CPU

Macronix MX69V28F64 16 MB flash memory

InvenSense MPU-6500 6-axis gyroscope / accelerometer

Broadcom BCM4334WKUBG dual-band 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0+HS, FM receiver combo chip

Maxim Integrated MAX77836 (the same chip we found in the Gear 2—likely the micro-USB interface controller and Li+ battery charger)

Melfas 8FM006A (likely touchscreen controller)

Texas Instruments 1211A1 standalone USB transceiver chip