RFMW and Aviacomm signs distribution agreement

RFMW and Aviacomm has signed a distribution agreement effective April 1, 2014. The agreement initially covers customers in North America, Europe and South East Asia with the possibility of future expansion.

According to the agreement, RFMW will distribute Aviacomm’s portfolio of smart transceivers including the ARF1020, ARF2010 and ARF3010.



“We are pleased to have RFMW as a worldwide distribution channel for our CMOS transceivers” said Aviacomm CEO Shih Mo. “RFMW’s extensive experience with RF design and sales support will help expand our customer base to new markets and applications.”



According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW, “Many of our customers are moving towards higher levels of integration. Existing approaches rely on multiple RF chains for multi band support, requiring narrow band chipsets, PAs and filters for each band. With Aviacomm’s wideband RF solutions, we’re able to offer a single, low power design in a small form factor.”