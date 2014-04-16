© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Electric Imp partners with Murata

Electric Imp has entered into strategic relationship with Murata to produce and sell its next generation WiFi enabled connectivity module.

Electric Imp’s new Murata-produced WiFi modules serve as the gateway for manufacturers to increase the capability and value of their products by connecting them to the Internet.



“Murata is one of the most respected and successful module manufacturers in the world,” says Hugo Fiennes, CEO and co-founder of Electric Imp. “By teaming with Murata, Electric Imp is able to leverage and realize benefits from Murata’s manufacturing expertise, strong relationships with silicon vendors, and vast sales force to market our imp modules and connectivity solution to current and new customers throughout the world.”



“Electric Imp’s platform delivers a quicker time-to-market solution in a complete package – hardware, software, security and cloud capabilities. In addition, Electric Imp's open API architecture allows seamless integration to third party cloud platforms such as Salesforce 1, Xively and others,” says Mehul Udani, general manager, connectivity solutions, Murata Americas. “As an industry leader, our customers look for us to deliver solutions that meet the needs of the burgeoning IoT market. The relationship with Electric Imp allows us to not just deliver on that, but exceed expectations with class-leading security and scalability.”