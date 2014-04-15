© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Maxwell Technologies supplies ABB with ultracapacitors

Maxwell Technologies is supplying ultracapacitors to ABB, for its recent contract win to upgrade Philadelphia area rail lines.

As previously announced, ABB will install a hybrid version of its high-efficiency ENVILINE energy recovery and storage system for the Southeast Pennsylvania Transit Authority's (SEPTA) light rail system serving the greater Philadelphia area.



ABB installed a battery-based ENVILINE braking energy recuperation system in a substation of SEPTA in 2012 and has now incorporated Maxwell ultracapacitors in a new hybrid configuration to increase energy recovery efficiency and extend battery life.



"By incorporating ultracapacitors, we will recover more braking energy, produce higher revenues from frequency regulation and extend battery life," said Jacques Poulin, ABB's product manager for energy storage and rail. "The SEPTA model is the first of its kind in the world, going beyond the recovery of braking energy by also helping the electricity grid to be more stable and efficient with fast regulation support."



"Transportation is the world's largest energy consumer, so deployment of systems that conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption and emissions are creating tremendous long-term growth opportunities for our leading ultracapacitor technologies," said John Warwick, Maxwell's interim president and CEO.