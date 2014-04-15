© adistock dreamstime.com

Kemet: Supply Chain is safe

Kemet's supply chain is unaffected by the current political instability in the Russia / Ukraine.

"Kemet Corporation does not maintain facilities in the Russia/Ukraine region, nor does it utilize manufacturers in these areas. Kemet’s supply chain remains unaffected by the recent crisis and trade sanctions. The Company does not anticipate any future business interruptions as a result of this situation", a press release states.