NXP Semiconductors invests in Senseg

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced its investment in Senseg, specialised in next-generation spatial haptic feedback technology.

The investment is part of NXP’s drive to lead in new user interface technologies for mobile, consumer and automotive applications. Existing investors in Senseg also participated in this Series B round.



Mark Hamersma, General Manager Emerging Businesses at NXP explains: “In our view, new user interface technologies will continue to be a key innovation area in smart phones, tablets and automotive applications in the coming years. Senseg has developed a very exciting solution to add touch sensations – such as feeling textures and contours – to standard touch screen displays. Most user interfaces today focus on our visual and hearing senses, and not on touch, so that is why we see this as a great new opportunity for growth. We see many high-value opportunities for this technology, not just in mobile, but also in Automotive where drivers need to keep their eyes on the road.”