Digi-key inks it with SiTime

Digi-Key Corporation has signed a global distribution agreement with analog semiconductor company SiTime.

“Performance and reliability are always at the forefront of requirements for electronic components, especially in areas as integral as timing,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product. “SiTime’s MEMS-based timing solutions check all these boxes, in addition to offering cost reduction over legacy quartz products. This provides incredible value for our customers and we are pleased to offer these quality products to our worldwide customer base.”



SiTime’s timing solutions offer a differentiator – programmability – enabling each device to be configured to the customer’s exacting specifications. Using programmability, parameters such as frequency, operating voltage, amount of spread spectrum and Output Enable or Standby can be specified by the customer.



“SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions are transforming the $5 billion timing market by offering the best features, performance, size and reliability,” said Piyush Sevalia, Executive Vice President of Marketing at SiTime. “Digi-Key is an ideal partner to drive and fulfil the increasing worldwide demand for SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions. Engineers at 500,000 companies worldwide turn to Digi-Key because of their best-in-class service, design support and logistics. We are excited to partner with Digi-Key and offer SiTime’s revolutionary MEMS timing solutions to their large, worldwide customer base.”