STATS ChipPAC appoints new Chief Financial Officer

STATS ChipPAC has appointed of Dennis Chia Choon Hwee as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Company.

Dennis will report directly to STATS ChipPAC's President and Chief Executive Officer, and will have overall responsibility for all accounting, financial management, internal controls and investor relations matters of the Company.



"I am pleased that a seasoned finance executive like Dennis has joined us. Dennis brings with him both senior finance and operating experience, and a proven track record of leadership," said Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC.



Dennis was with Lear Corporation for over 7 years as its Vice President of Finance, Asia Pacific Operations, where he was responsible for all finance functions and a business partner to the President of APO in defining strategy for growth, profit and cash generation. Prior to that, he was the CFO of Behringer Corporation and Frontline Technologies Corporation, and held various management positions with other corporations in his early career.