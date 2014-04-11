© Evertiq

Swiftmode expands sales network in Europe

Swiftmode has during the last 12 months built a dealer network in Europe to market the product Hyperclean.

The network consists of strong players like Weidinger GmbH (Germany), Grosvenor (Romania, Ukraine), OEM Electronics (Scandinavia and Poland), Tim-Nordic (Finland and the Baltics), Propelec (Spain, Portugal), KVMS (Benelux), V-Tech SMT (UK), Lintech (France, North Africa) and GEA (Italy).



"With Hyperclean as a product combined with Swiftmode's process support, we highlight the issue of the overall economy for under stencil cleaning from not just be a matter of the lowest possible price per roll. Parameters such a consumption of both fabric and solvents, process yield, rework and cost of landfill has a major impact on the total cost of stencil cleaning” says Swiftmode's founder Dennis O'Brien.