April 11, 2014
Crocus Technology defends its patent portfolio
The board of the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a preliminary decision in favor of a petition filed by Crocus to seek the Inter Partes Review against US Patent 6,980,469.
The patent is for high speed low-power magnetic devices based on future induced spin-momentum transfer technologies, which are included in the patent portfolio held by Spin Transfer Technologies Inc. (STT). Crocus petitioned to cancel all or part of said patent.
Upon consideration of the petition and STT’s preliminary response, the board of the US Patent and Trademark Office has determined that there is a “reasonable likelihood” that Crocus will prevail with respect to its challenge of Patent 469 and that most of the claims could be cancelled.
In the petition filed in October 2013, Crocus explains that the patent at issue describes a technology already included in prior art, in particular in the patent portfolio of Crocus, which includes STT technology (Spin Torque Transfer). Crocus has already patented the aforementioned technology that makes advanced non-volatile memory blocks more efficient.
“We are very pleased with the preliminary decision the board of the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued in favor of our petition,” said Bertrand Cambou, executive chairman and CEO of Crocus Technology. “Crocus has invested many years in building a solid IP portfolio of technologies to bring performance and cost advantages to consumer and industrial applications. Our strong portfolio of patents covers the design and manufacturing of the Magnetic Logic Unit (MLU) as well as generic technologies like STT (Spin Torque Transfer). Crocus will take all the necessary steps to protect its IP.”
