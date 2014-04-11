© TE Connectivity

TE partners with TTI Europe

TE Connectivity has entered a strategic engagement with TTI Europe. The engagement is part of the TE Industrial business unit strategy to provide customers with improved service, while extending the geographic reach of its products.

As a result of the engagement, TE’s Industrial business unit will achieve greater coverage and focus in the EMEA market. The engagement launches with a specific focus on TE heavy duty connectors. Further, TE has invested more to expand their field-based technical expertise.



“TTI is a great partner due to their proven commitment to providing exceptional customer service,” said Thomas Schmidt, senior vice president and general manager of TE’s Industrial business unit. “This engagement offers TE additional capabilities to further develop demand creation and demonstrates our commitment to intensify our overall market penetration activities toward Industrial customers and related sub-contractors. TE is passionate about knowing and understanding the needs of our customers and we remain focused on providing an exceptional customer experience through existing and future initiatives.”



Glyn Dennehy, Senior Vice President and General Manager TTI Europe Inc. commented, “This is a major and exciting commitment for both companies. We deliver regional field coverage, inventory, design and technical solutions and logistical support to complement TE Industrial’s current and future activities, so that our customers get the service they require for their specific business needs and receive an extraordinary customer experience.”