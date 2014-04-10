© jackie-egginton-dreamstime.com

Weidmüller places an offer on R. STAHL AG

Electronics specialist Weidmüller has decided to issue a public takeover offer for all shares of R. STAHL AG. The takeover offer to be issued will provide an offer price of EUR 47.50 per share.

Weidmüller expects to publish the offer document in mid-May 2014.



According to Weidmüller, together the companies can efficiently develop, produce and distribute both systems solutions and components, and expand into further countries. Weidmüller generated revenues of EUR 640.3 million in fiscal year 2013. R. STAHL reported preliminary revenues of EUR 304.4 million in 2013. Dr Peter Köhler, Chief Executive Officer of Weidmüller, said: "The combination with R. STAHL would be an important step to offer a broader product range to our respective customers, thereby allowing us to position ourselves even better in the face of international competition."