© iFixit Teardowns | April 09, 2014
Amazon Fire TV Teardown
A few days ago Amazon announced a tiny black box that supposedly does everything better than all of the other tiny black boxes.
Always excited to investigate such claims, we ordered one and cracked it open. What did we find? A stylish — yet hard to disassemble — black box full of fairly ordinary components. It was a doozy to take apart, and quite repair-unfriendly given that a single board holds all the vital components. It scored a midpack 6 out of 10 on our Repair-ometer.
Not satisfied with yet another board-in-a-box, we soldiered on and took apart the Fire TV's remote and controller to reveal all the fun things inside!
The Fire TV seems to put off a lot of heat. To keep this sparky box from becoming an arsonist, Amazon included a heatsink that encompasses most of the bottom case.
Our first attempt at removing the heatsink involved an iOpener and an overwhelming lack of luck. Fortunately, we are experienced with both fire and ice, and we used the old ice-cube-tray-twist to dislodge the heatsink.
Once we'd doused the Fire TV, we moved on to the included voice-controllable remote. Replaceable batteries? Check. We dread the day when even remotes no longer house removable batteries.
The remote has an MD v1.2 microphone, the same one we've seen in the Kindle Fire HD.
The controller is tamper-proofed with a variant of the tri-wing screw family. They look cool and resemble shurikens, but we don't know anybody who keeps a shuriken driver on their tool belt. It's not a perfect fit, but our tri-wing screwdriver from the Pro Tech Screwdriver Set worked fine to remove these screws.
The console, remote control, and controller contain fun, NSA-approved RFID tags. We're guessing they're used for inventory/tracking during manufacturing, but you never know...
Remote silicon:
-----
As always, more information can be found at © iFixit.
Not satisfied with yet another board-in-a-box, we soldiered on and took apart the Fire TV's remote and controller to reveal all the fun things inside!
Teardown highlights:
The Fire TV seems to put off a lot of heat. To keep this sparky box from becoming an arsonist, Amazon included a heatsink that encompasses most of the bottom case.
Our first attempt at removing the heatsink involved an iOpener and an overwhelming lack of luck. Fortunately, we are experienced with both fire and ice, and we used the old ice-cube-tray-twist to dislodge the heatsink.
Once we'd doused the Fire TV, we moved on to the included voice-controllable remote. Replaceable batteries? Check. We dread the day when even remotes no longer house removable batteries.
The remote has an MD v1.2 microphone, the same one we've seen in the Kindle Fire HD.
The controller is tamper-proofed with a variant of the tri-wing screw family. They look cool and resemble shurikens, but we don't know anybody who keeps a shuriken driver on their tool belt. It's not a perfect fit, but our tri-wing screwdriver from the Pro Tech Screwdriver Set worked fine to remove these screws.
The console, remote control, and controller contain fun, NSA-approved RFID tags. We're guessing they're used for inventory/tracking during manufacturing, but you never know...
Console silicon:
- Samsung K3PE0E00QM-CGC2 2 GB LPDDR2 RAM—the same we found in the Moto-X.
- Quad-core, 1.7 GHz Qualcomm Krait 300 processor layered beneath the RAM
- Toshiba THGBM5G6A2JBAIR 8 GB eMMC NAND flash
- Qualcomm PMM8920 power management IC
- Atheros AR8152-B PCI-E fast ethernet controller
- Pericom PI6C557-03ALE PCI-E clock
- Texas Instruments DIT41921 digital audio transmitter
- Qualcomm Atheros QCA6234XH integrated dual-band 2x2 802.11n + Bluetooth 4.0 chip, the same seen on the Kindle Fire 7" HDX.
Remote silicon:
- Texas Instruments MSP430F5435A 16-bit ultra low power microcontroller
- Texas Instruments CC256 Bluetooth and dual-mode controller
- Winbond W25Q40BW serial flash memory with dual and quad SPI (Serial Peripheral Interface)
-----
As always, more information can be found at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments