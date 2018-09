Amazon Fire TV Teardown

© iFixit

A few days ago Amazon announced a tiny black box that supposedly does everything better than all of the other tiny black boxes.

Teardown highlights:

Console silicon:

Samsung K3PE0E00QM-CGC2 2 GB LPDDR2 RAM—the same we found in the Moto-X.

Quad-core, 1.7 GHz Qualcomm Krait 300 processor layered beneath the RAM

Toshiba THGBM5G6A2JBAIR 8 GB eMMC NAND flash

Qualcomm PMM8920 power management IC

Atheros AR8152-B PCI-E fast ethernet controller

Pericom PI6C557-03ALE PCI-E clock

Texas Instruments DIT41921 digital audio transmitter

Qualcomm Atheros QCA6234XH integrated dual-band 2x2 802.11n + Bluetooth 4.0 chip, the same seen on the Kindle Fire 7" HDX.

Remote silicon:

Texas Instruments MSP430F5435A 16-bit ultra low power microcontroller

Texas Instruments CC256 Bluetooth and dual-mode controller

Winbond W25Q40BW serial flash memory with dual and quad SPI (Serial Peripheral Interface)