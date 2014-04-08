© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric to open new engineering facility in Kobe

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has completed construction of a new engineering facility in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan.

The new Facility aims to strengthen the company’s engineering framework for expanded infrastructure-related business in fields such as public projects, power plants/systems and railway transportation. The facility will start operating from the end of April.



“Mitsubishi Electric is striving to expand its infrastructure business over the medium to long term to meet the increasing global demand for public and energy infrastructure,” said Hideki Fukushima, General Manager of the Kobe Works. “The new facility will enhance operational efficiency by consolidation of engineers in charge of design and development, and it will provide additional space for manufacturing activities and test-control equipment.”