HTC One (M8) Teardown

© iFixit

Just shy of a year after the release of HTC's "One" flagship smartphone, the lovingly-named HTC One (M8) is out, and "all new." So what happened to the least repairable smartphone after a year of design improvements and refinement?

Teardown highlights:

Chips 'n' dips:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core 2.3 GHz CPU

Elpida FA164A2PM 2 GB RAM

SanDisk SDIN8DE4 32 GB NAND flash memory

STMicroelectronics 0100 AA 9058401 MYS

Qualcomm PM8941 and PM8841 power management ICs

Avago ACPM-7600 power amplifier module

Synaptics S3528A touchscreen controller

Qualcomm WTR1625L RF transceiver

NXP 44701 NFC controller

Qualcomm QFE1550 dynamic antenna matching tuner