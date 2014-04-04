© iFixit Teardowns | April 04, 2014
A year later, and we've fully doubled the HTC One's repairability score, from 1 to 2. At this rate, HTC will have the phone perfected when the HTC One (M16) comes out. That will be a killer phone.
Teardown highlights:
Screws! Glorious screws! After a bit of heat and prying, we found the missing link to make this unibody design more repairable. Whenever we see gobs of adhesive and tough clips replaced with screws, we know we're in for a (slightly) happier time.
HTC touted the all-new One's exceptional battery management, with up to 2 weeks of standby from a 100% charge, and 15 hours on 5%. Much of this comes from low-power sensors and clever software, plus a 2600 mAh battery—up 300 mAh from last year.
Double the cameras, double the flash—despite being dubbed the One, this phone likes its twos. The extra rear camera captures depth information, enabling a host of trick features like ex post facto focus adjustments and background removal.
With the entire front of the phone gone, we can finally get to display removal. We've gotten accustomed to Apple's display-out-first iPhone assembly—which greatly simplifies display repairs—so we’re not sure why some manufacturers insist on burying both the screen and the battery. At least make one easy to replace!
Liberal heat around the edges of the glass and we're able to slide an opening pick around the perimeter...a little too easily. In fact, we discovered the exact wrong place to slice and dice, severing the digitizer cable.
-----
More can be found at © iFixit.
HTC One (M8) Teardown
Just shy of a year after the release of HTC's "One" flagship smartphone, the lovingly-named HTC One (M8) is out, and "all new." So what happened to the least repairable smartphone after a year of design improvements and refinement?
Say hello to the second-least-repairable smartphone we’ve laid our hands on. The M8 is easier to pull out of its rear case, with screws replacing some of the adhesive and clips from last year. So now it's merely difficult—instead of nearly impossible—to disassemble the phone without destroying it. Once opened, the same demerits are present in the second generation: the battery is still layered beneath the motherboard, which is still layered beneath a year's supply of tape, and removing and replacing the display still requires tunneling through the entire phone.
A year later, and we've fully doubled the HTC One's repairability score, from 1 to 2. At this rate, HTC will have the phone perfected when the HTC One (M16) comes out. That will be a killer phone.
Teardown highlights:
Screws! Glorious screws! After a bit of heat and prying, we found the missing link to make this unibody design more repairable. Whenever we see gobs of adhesive and tough clips replaced with screws, we know we're in for a (slightly) happier time.
HTC touted the all-new One's exceptional battery management, with up to 2 weeks of standby from a 100% charge, and 15 hours on 5%. Much of this comes from low-power sensors and clever software, plus a 2600 mAh battery—up 300 mAh from last year.
Double the cameras, double the flash—despite being dubbed the One, this phone likes its twos. The extra rear camera captures depth information, enabling a host of trick features like ex post facto focus adjustments and background removal.
With the entire front of the phone gone, we can finally get to display removal. We've gotten accustomed to Apple's display-out-first iPhone assembly—which greatly simplifies display repairs—so we’re not sure why some manufacturers insist on burying both the screen and the battery. At least make one easy to replace!
Liberal heat around the edges of the glass and we're able to slide an opening pick around the perimeter...a little too easily. In fact, we discovered the exact wrong place to slice and dice, severing the digitizer cable.
Chips 'n' dips:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core 2.3 GHz CPU
- Elpida FA164A2PM 2 GB RAM
- SanDisk SDIN8DE4 32 GB NAND flash memory
- STMicroelectronics 0100 AA 9058401 MYS
- Qualcomm PM8941 and PM8841 power management ICs
- Avago ACPM-7600 power amplifier module
- Synaptics S3528A touchscreen controller
- Qualcomm WTR1625L RF transceiver
- NXP 44701 NFC controller
- Qualcomm QFE1550 dynamic antenna matching tuner
-----
More can be found at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments