E-mech specialist distributor Live Electronics relaunches under new ownership

A controlling interest in specialist e-mech distributor Live Electronic has been acquired by industry veteran Ian Brown, who will act as marketing director. The company is now planning to expand its product offering, including adding a wider range of connectors.



Live Electronics managing director Claire Childs is continuing in her role. “We provide customers with the best in product choice and quality, at the right price, and with industry-leading service,” says Claire. “With Ian bringing his experience and skills to the company, we will be able further improve our offering to UK companies who need to source e-mech components.”



Brown has worked in the components sector for 25 years, and has previously held positions with Omron Electronics, ITW and Phoenix Contact.