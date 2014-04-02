© lcro77 dreamstime.com

Cornell Dubilier acquires lines from SB Electronics

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. has acquired the axial film capacitor product lines from capacitor maker, SB Electronics of Barre, VT.

The acquisition will expand the company’s film capabilities by adding a 125 °C rated series and higher voltage ratings up to 5000 volts DC.



“Cornell Dubilier has long been a leader in power electronic capacitors. This acquisition is an excellent addition to our board level power capacitor lineup.” says Jim Kaplan, President of Cornell Dubilier.