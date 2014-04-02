© evertiq Components | April 02, 2014
Anglia moves into test with Teledyne LeCroy
Anglia Components, a UK and Eire distributor has signed a distribution agreement for the UK and Ireland with Teledyne LeCroy.
This is the first time that Anglia has offered test instruments, and the first time Teledyne LeCroy has appointed a component specialist to its network.
According to Nicola Gomiero, EMEA Indirect Channel Manager for Teledyne LeCroy, Anglia’s Field Application Engineers are already working closely with many potential Teledyne LeCroy customers, and have the skills to help them choose bench test equipment. He said, “Anglia offers Teledyne LeCroy a unique combination of a highly effective, technical sales team and a strong online sales channel. Adding Anglia to our distribution network improves our service to our customers and provides them with a new and easier way of doing business with Teledyne LeCroy. They now have the opportunity to discuss their test needs with a team that they already know and trust, and place orders online for next day delivery through Anglia Live.”
Steve Rawlins, Anglia CEO added, “Teledyne LeCroy is recognized as one of the world leaders in bench test instruments, and we can now give our customers access to an outstanding and competitive product range based on market leading technology. Our Field Applications Team will take a pro-active approach, identifying customers who could benefit from using the equipment. Adding a test instrument line is an innovation for Anglia, and we believe that this new relationship will enable us to bring more value to our customers and introduce new opportunities to Teledyne LeCroy.”
Under the agreement, Anglia will stock and sell the Teledyne LeCroy distribution range of oscilloscopes and waveform generators along with the associated probes and accessories. A range of instruments will be held at Anglia’s UK warehouse ready for same day shipment, and be offered online through Anglia Live. Anglia’s Field Applications Engineering team will be trained by Teledyne LeCroy, and will be offer customer demonstrations and technical support.
