Thinfilm and PST enter into purchase and license agreement

Based on the success of ongoing joint development work, Thin Film Electronics ASA and PST Sensors (pty) Ltd have entered into a purchase and license agreement.

The agreement secures Thinfilm the right to use, produce, and have manufactured PST's printed thermistors as a component for use in Thinfilm's printed sensor smart labels.