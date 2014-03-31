© rob hill dreamstime.com

Solvay completes acquisition of Plextronics

Solvay has completed the acquisition of US-based Plextronics Inc. to bolster its Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) electronic display technology and launch a new development platform with a strong Asian foothold.

With Plextronics, Solvay is expanding its know-how in emerging applications such as OLED TV screens, OLED lighting and in lithium-ion batteries.



As part of its expansion into the rapidly-growing OLED market, Solvay is setting up a new electronics laboratory at its research center at Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul City, South Korea. The lab will bring its advanced solutions closer to market and speed up joint development activities with customers as well as with existing and potential partners.



“The acquisition of Plextronics is an important milestone in growing our OLED capabilities,” said Bill Chen, General Manager of Solvay OLED incubator. “Solvay’s own OLED know-how will be reinforced thanks to Plextronics’ complementary technologies and dedicated staff. With the creation of the Solvay OLED Incubator, we aim to evolve into a new business and strengthen our presence in Asia, mainly in South Korea.”