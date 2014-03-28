© ermess dreamstime.com

SUSS MicroTec AG Appoints Walter Braun as COO

SUSS MicroTec AG has appointed Walter Braun as new member of the management Board of SUSS MicroTec.

Mr. Braun has accepted the appointment and will assume the position of Chief Operating Officer on July 1, 2014. SUSS MicroTec will be managed by three board members in the future. In this newly created position, Mr. Braun will be responsible for global production as well as supply chain management.



In his current position at Manz AG, Mr. Braun is a member of the extended Management Board. Before joining Manz AG, Mr. Braun was working inter alia as Managing Director for Homag Machinery Shanghai, a subsidiary of the Homag AG, Schopfloch.



Dr. Stefan Reineck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SUSS MicroTec AG states: “Walter Braun has an extensive knowledge of technology, a long established market experience and has built up a comprehensive experience abroad in the USA and China, which makes him a perfect fit to take part in shaping the successful future of our company”.