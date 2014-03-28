© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

STATS ChipPAC CFO resigns

Mr. John Lau Tai Chong, STATS ChipPAC's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his position with effect from 3 April 2014 to pursue other career opportunities.

"We thank John for his contributions to our finance and accounting function and wish him success in his future endeavors," said Mr. Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC.