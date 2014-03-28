© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Implant Sciences appoints new Manufacturing Manager

Implant Sciences Corporation, a high technology supplier of systems and sensors for homeland security and defense markets, has appointed Jonathan Saunders to the newly created position of Manufacturing Manager.

Mr. Saunders will report to Brenda Baron, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.



"In fiscal 2013, we shipped more ETDs than in any other year in our Company's history, a trend we expect will continue. We believe that the regulatory approvals we've recently received will prove to be key drivers of growth. Having moved into our new 58,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility last summer, we now have the capacity to produce the quantities necessary to meet our expected future demand," stated Implant Sciences' Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Bill McGann. "Jon is an important hire for our company to support this rapid growth in manufacturing."



"We welcome Jon, who has a strong track record of managing high-tech manufacturing for companies with rapid revenue and production growth. We believe that his experience will be valuable in his position as Manufacturing Manager. As the only American-owned ETD manufacturer to have product qualification from the TSA, we are proud of our commitment to manufacture in the USA," added Brenda Baron, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.



Mr. Saunders was most recently Plant Manager at EIT Northeast Operations, a manufacturer of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and complex system assemblies. Prior, he served for ten years in several positions with Sanmina-SCI. He was Vice President of Operations at Sanmina-SCI's Woburn, Massachusetts plant, and Plant Manager of the company's Manchester, New Hampshire facility.