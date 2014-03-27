© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com Business | March 27, 2014
Significant drop in sales for SMA Solar
SMA Solar Technology sold PV inverters with an output of 5.4 GW in the fiscal year 2013 (2012: 7.2 GW). The demand for solar power systems worldwide increased by approximately 25% to over 40 gigawatts (GW) in 2013.
A 50% drop in the European market was more than compensated for by the extraordinarily strong demand in China and Japan. Roughly half of the newly installed photovoltaic power worldwide is accounted for by these two markets alone. In 2012, Japan and China accounted for approximately 20% of the global market. As a specialist for PV system technology, SMA is particularly affected by the strong shift in regional demand.
The major decline in demand in Europe and high price pressure reduced SMA sales in the reporting period by 36.3% to EUR 932.5 million (2012: EUR 1.5 billion). The international share increased to 71.0% (2012: 56.3%). In such a short period of time, SMA was unable to compensate for the decline in European demand through the internationalization it has been pursuing for many years. In the key growth markets China and Japan, countries with high market entry barriers, SMA is still in the early stages of the market development process.
The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -89.1 million. The EBIT margin was –9.6% (2012: 7.0%). EBIT includes one-time items of EUR 41 million for inventory and accounts receivables write-downs, EUR 25.1 million for severance payments as well as start-up losses of EUR 15 million for the Chinese subsidiary Zeversolar. The consolidated earnings amounted to EUR -66.9 million in the reporting period (2012: EUR 75.1 million).
Total assets fell by 5% to EUR 1.26 billion (2012: EUR 1.33 billion). Despite high losses, SMA remains financially sound with net liquidity of more than EUR 308 million and an equity ratio of almost 58%.
“For the first time in the company’s history, we had to post a high annual net loss due to the dramatic decline in the European market. Despite this difficult situation, the SMA Managing Board has not reduced investments in technology development. Expenditure on development of future products was again at more than EUR 100 million. By this, we defend our position as a technological market leader in a highly competitive market. We have also raised our global presence through new companies abroad and with the acquisition of the Chinese inverter manufacturer Zeversolar. To be able to further improve our competitiveness in the medium term, SMA intends to build a strategic partnership with Danfoss. Overall, we are of course not pleased with these financial results. Nevertheless, we are convinced that we have laid the strategic foundation for sustainable financial improvements,” explained Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Pascal Urbon.
The major decline in demand in Europe and high price pressure reduced SMA sales in the reporting period by 36.3% to EUR 932.5 million (2012: EUR 1.5 billion). The international share increased to 71.0% (2012: 56.3%). In such a short period of time, SMA was unable to compensate for the decline in European demand through the internationalization it has been pursuing for many years. In the key growth markets China and Japan, countries with high market entry barriers, SMA is still in the early stages of the market development process.
The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -89.1 million. The EBIT margin was –9.6% (2012: 7.0%). EBIT includes one-time items of EUR 41 million for inventory and accounts receivables write-downs, EUR 25.1 million for severance payments as well as start-up losses of EUR 15 million for the Chinese subsidiary Zeversolar. The consolidated earnings amounted to EUR -66.9 million in the reporting period (2012: EUR 75.1 million).
Total assets fell by 5% to EUR 1.26 billion (2012: EUR 1.33 billion). Despite high losses, SMA remains financially sound with net liquidity of more than EUR 308 million and an equity ratio of almost 58%.
“For the first time in the company’s history, we had to post a high annual net loss due to the dramatic decline in the European market. Despite this difficult situation, the SMA Managing Board has not reduced investments in technology development. Expenditure on development of future products was again at more than EUR 100 million. By this, we defend our position as a technological market leader in a highly competitive market. We have also raised our global presence through new companies abroad and with the acquisition of the Chinese inverter manufacturer Zeversolar. To be able to further improve our competitiveness in the medium term, SMA intends to build a strategic partnership with Danfoss. Overall, we are of course not pleased with these financial results. Nevertheless, we are convinced that we have laid the strategic foundation for sustainable financial improvements,” explained Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Pascal Urbon.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments