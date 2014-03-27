© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New face at TTI

TTI Inc appoints Lee Thompson as Director Industry Marketing Europe for Military and Aerospace markets.

TTI has appointed Lee Thompson as Director Industry Marketing Europe, Military, Aero and Space. Thompson took up the pan-European role at the beginning of January this year with TTI Europe, headquartered near Munich, Germany.



Welcoming Thompson, Geoff Breed, VP Marketing, TTI Europe said: “Lee has a wealth of experience and expertise in military, hi-rel and aerospace and is highly-regarded and well-known as an industry expert by suppliers and customers alike. We are delighted that Lee has joined our organisation to focus on this key role and I extend a warm welcome to him on behalf of everyone at TTI. ”



Thompson comments:”Coming from a background in interconnects and passives, I have a broad approach and am looking to maximise opportunities for all our franchised suppliers in the military, aero and space markets. As Europe is now taking the technological lead in both low orbit, geostationary and deep space satellites, TTI is well positioned to become the main supplier of choice for these programmes over the next few years.”



Thompson has worked in the electronics industry for the past 25 years and been in defence-related roles for the past 35 years. Immediately prior to joining TTI, he was with AVX Corporation for 19 years, most recently as European Hi-Rel Director and previously in the role of Distribution Manager for UK & Ireland. Thompson has also worked for defence and security-related Government agencies.